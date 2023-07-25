WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- According to a report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation Louisiana ranks 49th in the country for child wellbeing and much of that is driven by economic wellbeing specifically, where Louisiana ranked last. The foundation studies a range of metrics regarding economic wellbeing, education, children’s health and family and community.

We are ranked 50th for economic wellbeing so we have made no progress on child wellbeing and our other three economic indicators have gotten worse. So, when you look at child data and a child’s wellbeing there are no indicators where children with higher incomes do better than kids with lower incomes. Teresa Falgoust, Director of Data and Research, Kids Count Coordinator.

According to the research conducted by the foundation, in 2021, 27% of Louisiana children were in poverty, 11% of teens were not in school and not working and 35% had parents without secure employment, the nonprofit found, all higher than the national averages.

In 2021, 11% of Louisiana babies had low birth weights the second-highest percentage in the country. In 2022, an estimated 72% of Louisiana fourth graders were not proficient in reading, and 81% of eighth graders were not proficient in math both above the national average.

I think in many ways that’s driving our negative outcomes on every indicator such as low weight babies and the percentage of fourth graders who aren’t proficient in reading. Teresa Falgoust, Director of Data and Research, Kids Count Coordinator.

Another alarming statistic of major concern is the state’s child and teen death rate, which increased 44% in two years and sits at 48th nationally. 29% of deaths of Louisiana children and teens were homicides which is twice the national rate, tragically making it the state where children are most likely to die by homicide. There were 52 child and teen deaths per 100,000 in Louisiana in 2021 compared to 30 nationally.

We have never ranked higher than 46 my entire life most commonly we have been ranked 49th and 50th. Its defiantly something that I personally have been aware of that we are at the top of every bad list and the bottom of every good list here in Louisiana. Teresa Falgoust, Director of Data and Research, Kids Count Coordinator.

Some new policies will help Louisiana children’s economic situation, including a historic state investment in early childhood education and increased access to doula services.