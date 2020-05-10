Study: 1 in 4 unemployed in New Orleans during pandemic

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

NEW ORLEANS (05-10-2020) — A study estimates that one out of every four workers in New Orleans is without a job because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The study was done by the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

The Advocate reports that unemployment in New Orleans is the highest in the state at 25%, just ahead of Baton Rouge at 21% without jobs and Lafayette at nearly 19%.

One of the reasons New Orleans appears to be doing so poorly is the fact the city is so dependent upon the tourism industry, which has been devastated by global efforts to stop the virus.

