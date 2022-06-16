MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local State Farm Insurance agents celebrated their company’s 100th birthday Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Monroe agents invited people to gather for a good ole birthday party at Forsythe Park. Agents provided free snow cones, hot dogs, music, games and even a dunking booth for everyone to commemorate State Farm’s 100 years of service.

City of Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis read a proclamation that dedicated June 7, as State Farm Day in Monroe.

It’s very exciting. It’s their 100th year anniversary or their birthday as they’re celebrating today. I know from a personal level all the philanthropic giving that they do in the City of Monroe is really just great to watch. They’re about serving their community through education initiatives, through community events. Anytime we lean on them for a donation for something they’re always there to step up. That’s what community’s about, is not only owning an operating, but living and investing in your communities and watching the grow. Great agents, great company, just proud to do my part. City of Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis

Peggy Sullivan is a local State Farm Insurance Agent.

“To me it means strength and integrity,” Sullivan said. “I am very passionate about State Farm, because when I was 11 my father passed away and he was only 43. Thank goodness he had life insurance and State Farm was there to walk my mother through the process. So, I am so proud of my company and I’m really proud to be a part of it today.”

According to Sullivan, the State Farm agents wanted to reach out to their community to let people know they appreciate their customers and what they have done for their company.

State Farm Insurance corporate office and local agents donated $9,000 to the Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana. Sarah Hoffman is the Director of Development at the Foodbank of Northeast Louisiana.

“This is an incredible gift that State Farm is giving us today. They continue to support the foodbank and those in our community who are in need,” Hoffman said. “This check today is going to help us provide over 27,000 meals to people facing hunger in northeast Louisiana. We’re just so grateful for the partnership of local businesses like State Farm who make a difference in our community in so many ways.”

According to Hoffman, traditionally, summer is a hard time for several families whose kids are out of school because they lose access to school breakfast and lunch.

“So, the foodbank really needs the support of our community to help us meet that increased need for food assistance this summer,” Hoffman said.

Winton Lofton is a former State Farm Insurance agent, born when the company was just three and a half years old. July 15, 1957, Lofton joined the State Farm family and worked in Winnsboro, La. He is 96-years-old.

Winton Lofton, Former State Farm Insurance Agent

“I was there 39 years one month and 15 days,” Lofton said. “We enjoyed a successful business there. It makes me proud because State Farm was a good company, and people needed a company like State Farm, a mutual company. Everybody through the time when I was there made a success of it, because they are such a good company.”

June 7, 1922, a small-town Illinois farmer, G. J. Mecherle, who worked for an insurance company, founded State Farm. He questioned the company about why farmers paid the same rates as people in the city. The company would not change its ways and told Mecherle to form his own company, so he did.