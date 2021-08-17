Strauss Theatre Center celebrated its 90th season of shows

Monroe, La.(KTVE/KARD) – The oldest operating community theatre in Louisiana held a ribbon cutting for this commemoration.

A great celebration for its 90th season of continuous live theater bringing joy to the community.

“I don’t think there’s another theatre in Louisiana that can make that claim of continuous live theater. so this year, our season is a blockbuster season we start off with

‘disaster’ which is in rehearsal right now.” Says president of the board of directors, Bob Chambles.

The Broadway show is one of five shows planned for the season.

For board member, Danielle Kelley, she says it’s important to bring joy to the community.

“Because live theater and performing arts that’s what brings joy in life and , we’re a community theater,

and our mission here is to bring that joy to the community here in Monroe, louisiana.” Says board member of Strauss theatre, Danielle Kelley-Tolbird.

And for performer Taylor michiels, he says. This grand opening is indeed special.. especially since last year they went from virtual to outdoor shows.

“The whole stage was ready, all customs were ready, and for the dress rehearsal we were told the show wasn’t happening, and that was a little heartbreaking for a lot of people. There is nothing better on this planet than making people happy that is why I think I was put to do it.” Says cast member, Taylor Michiels.

Meanwhile, the communication director of West Monroe Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, Kristopher Kelley, says the future of the arts in the community continues to be supported even by community leaders.

“Today we received a proclamation from both our mayors, which is a beautiful demonstration of how our city officials, our parish officials, and even July Letlow was here to congratulate us.” Says Kelley.

President of the Strauss theatre, Mr. Chambless says he wants to continue to further the arts by also doing some major renovation sometime in the near future.