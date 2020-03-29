Storms, tornadoes damage homes, businesses in Midwest, South

(03-29-2020)–Officials say strong storms that brought tornadoes, high winds, hail and rain to parts of the Midwest and South caused extensive damage in some areas but no deaths.
Tornadoes were spotted in Arkansas, Illinois and Iowa as thunderstorms swept through on Saturday. High winds and a possible tornado were also reported in Indiana.
The National Weather Service said it was still assessing damage and determining the strength of the tornadoes.
Among the places that were hit was a mall in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and an apartment building in the northeastern Iowa community of Oelwein. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was to travel to Jonesboro Sunday.
