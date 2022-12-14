UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Dozens of residents and families of Union Parish are currently displaced from their homes. Due to impact from a suspected Tornado, which is to be surveyed by the National Weather Service of Shreveport and will be determined and rated.

At about 8:48 p.m. Tuesday night on Dec. 13th, according to the Union Parish Sheriff department reported approximately 20-25 people were hurt in Farmerville.

There were two residents who were listed as critical condition. As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning Sheriff Dusty Gates says, “At this time we don’t have any other information on the conditions of the two residents.”

Sheriff Gates, adds “We are currently in a search and rescue mode, we have accounted for those residents of the nine mobile homes and the apartment complex. However, we have dogs out in search for anyone if they could be trapped or lost in the woods somewhere, Sheriff Gates.”

Watch video above to hear from the COO of the ArkLa Work Force Solutions. Alex Reyes tells us every one of their employees from the mobile home’s residency have been placed in a temporary shelter after being displaced.

