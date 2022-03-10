MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — In a move before spring break, authorities in Montgomery County arrested 13 clerks who sold alcohol to minors.

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden joined 23 other deputies, along with police officers from Splendora and Roman Forest, along with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to conduct a sting operation on stores that sell alcohol, making sure that they do not sell alcohol to kids.

Using teens from schools in the area, the operation visited 89 stores in east Montgomery County. Of those stores, 76 of them were in compliance, authorities said.

But for the 13 that was not in compliance, authorities arrested the clerks who sold alcohol to the minors. Also, two citations were written for selling cigarettes to minors, and one person – who was not an employee – was arrested on two open warrants for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and having an open container, Hayden said.

Of the 13 clerks who were not in compliance, four did check for identification but sold the alcohol to the minor anyhow, Hayden said. The others never checked for ID.

All 13 were transported to the Montgomery County Jail on the charge of selling alcohol to a minor.

“I’m proud of the 85% of the businesses who were compliant during this operation,” Hayden said. “It’s up to all of us, including store employees, to keep the youth of East Montgomery County safe, even from their own poor decisions.”