BATON ROUGE – All eyes were on Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. for LSU’s Pro Day, but heads turned after the performance by JaCoby Stevens.

Stevens added to his NFL draft stock after running a 4.50 40-yard dash, finished with a 42 inch vertical and a 10.10 broad jump.

Prior to Pro Day, NFL scouts questioned whether Stevens had enough athletic ability to play at the next level and today they got their answer.

