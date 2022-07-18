WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Sunday Funday on the gridiron at Richwood high school

as the Monroe flag football league played their last regular season game just before playoffs kick off next week NBC 10’s and Fox 14’s sports reporters Steven Pappas and Jesse Davis were on the Girdiron looking to get their team the wolf pack and a playoff spot.

Steven Pappas played the Quarterback role in Sunday’s game and Jesse Davis who was the Wolf Pack team’s head coach had stepped off the sideline and entered the game himself. In the highlight, Davis had a touchdown, one interception, and a blocking pass on defense.

Team Salon Truth battled down to the final minute of the game and would fall to team Wolf Pack and will advance to the playoffs.

After the game, Steven Pappas and Jesse Davis spoke with NBC 10 about the turnout of the game.

“Well I haven’t played particularly well the last couple of weeks so I was just trying to get something back and get a little confidence in it to help if they only had six players on their team so I was able to fully take advantage of them being exhausted and get something on,” says Pappas.

Playoff’s for the summer flag football league kickoffs Sunday, July 24th, 2022 at Richwood High school football field. The start time of the game will be TBD.