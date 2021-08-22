Sterlington woman arrested for possession of heroin after being found asleep in the backseat of her vehicle

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 22, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a local gas station after citizens observed an individual asleep in the driver seat of a vehicle at a gas pump.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found an individual asleep in the driver seat and 23-year-old Cassie Parks asleep in the back seat of the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the driver and Parks were asked to exit the vehicle and they gave the officers consent to search the car.

Officers managed to find a small plastic bag of suspected heroin in a backseat storage compartment.

Parks confirmed that the substance was heroin and that she was the owner of it. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.