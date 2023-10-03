STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local family is shinning a light on the Sterlington community by anonymously donating food items through two blessing boxes.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that they started because there are so many people out here that need things,” Sterlington resident Constance Sellers said.

The two boxes are fully stocked with non-perishable food items and other items that might be considered a blessing to someone who finds themselves in need.

“There is always going to be a need. Yeah, there is always going to be a need in the community,” another local, Frankie said.

The boxes offer everything from hygiene products, cleaning supplies, snacks and feminine care.

The organizers of the box have chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, but that didn’t stop them from wanting to help others.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing because if people need it, all they have to do is go and get what they need,” Sellers explained.

The Be Light Blessing box is open seven days a week. And it is located at the gazebo next to the Sterlington Police Department.