Sterlington Police need assistance identifying two suspects involved a theft case

STERLINGTON, La. (7/3/19) – The Sterlington Police Department (SPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft case.

A $500.00 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the theft that occurred at the Chevron in Sterlington.

Deputies say the suspects are driving a White Ford F-150.

Officals ask that you please contact the Sterlington Police Department at (318) 665-4532 if you have any information regarding these two.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.