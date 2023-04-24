STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Artificial Intelligence is a machine’s imitation of human intelligence. It has contributed to innovations and continues to advance; many may be fascinated by it, but does this intelligent programming enable scammers and threaten society?

Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner warns the public about possible scammers. In a recent Facebook post on the Sterlington police department page, Chief Bonner stated that artificial intelligence allows scammers to duplicate the voices of family members and friends. Scammers can then use that voice to ask for important information such as money.

The one thing that I felt that we really needed to make the public aware is the possibility where you have a social media account and you’re on it and you’re talking, people can record your voice. Well once your voice is recorded it can be duplicated by AI. “ Chief Barry Bonner, Sterlington Police Department

Chief Bonner advised anyone to create code words with their family and friends to help verify during communication. He also encouraged people to end the call when possible scammers ask for money and immediately call that family member or friend to ensure it is them.

For the most part if someone is asking for money you need to verify who they are. We have to be aware that we are in a different age to where this AI is way smarter than us. If we’re not on our game, we can be taken advantage of big time. Chief Barry Bonner Sterlington Police Department

If you suspect you are a victim of scams, call your law enforcement immediately. Chief Bonner says the best way to approach this situation is to be proactive and aware.