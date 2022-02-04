STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Sterlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in regards to a theft that occurred at the Dollar General store on Louisiana Highway 2 in Sterlington, La. on February 2, 2022.

Courtesy of Sterlington PD

The department posted a few videos to their Facebook page with visuals of the suspect. See embedded post below.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Sterlington Police Department at 318-665-4532 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH. Any tip submitted will remain anonymous.