STERLINGTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association began district track and field meets across the state on Monday April 18th continuing through April 29th.

The district meets are the first step toward the LHSAA state championships. On Wednesday April 20th, 2022 Sterlington hosted districts for the Class 3A District 2 teams. The top four finishers in each district event will qualify for the regional meets.

Team’s who compete in Wednesday track meet were Sterlington Panthers, Wossman Wildcats, Carroll Bulldogs, Richwood Rams, and Union Parish Farmers.

Photo by Dominique Williams – Women’s 4×400 Relay Event at LHSAA Class 3A District 2 Track Meet at Sterlington High School

Tops finishers on the track were taking second place the Wossman Wildcats and for the district championship title the Sterlington Panthers for the 7th year in the row.

Track and Field student athlete for the Sterlington Panthers Micah Smith received the M.V.P award at the end of the meet. He shared what it meant receiving the award “It feels good but i feel like everybody’s to get a little trophy you know everybody does really good really depends on your teammates.”

Teammate and Sterlington’s Pole Vault athlete Caleb along with other members of the team added some words of excitement after learning Caleb placed 1st place in his event and the team winning District Champs. “I taught this dude everything he knows…..Number one pole vault right here….Twelve-six.”

(david jansen head coach of sterlington panthers track and field)

Head Coach David Jansen who also served as a moderator of the track meet went on to share how exciting it was to see his team bring in another title right on their home track field. “I don’t know what words describe I mean yeah I don’t showtime emotional track but if you saw me the finish line with those girls came in and wanted a freaking job they gave a big old are you you was that close a new one and it was lock it up for us and I’m just unbelievable everybody that group of kids.” says Coach Jansen

The LHSAA Regionals for Class 3A Region 1 will take place Wednesday April 27th, 2022 at University of Louisiana at Monroe check in for athletes starts at 12 p.m. Field Events will start at 1:30 p.m. and the Running events starts at 4:00 p.m.

The LHSAA state championships are scheduled to take place may 5 – 7, 2022 Bernie Moore Track Stadium at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, La.