MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sterlington panthers and Madison Heights met on the opening night of the 2022 DBB World Series Pre Major Tournament 16-under team.

Sterlington Panthers vs Madison Heights in DBB World Series 16-under on Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at ULM Warhawks Field in Monroe, Louisiana (KTVE-KARD/Dominique Williams)

Sterlington Panthers opened the first two innings leading eight to zero by the end of the third inning panthers lead nine to zero. Madison Heights scored one run but Sterlington continued to control the rest of the ballgame closing out the night 17-1 for the opening round of the tournament.