Sterlington Panthers Seniors complete perfect season 15-0 with State Championship Title

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – That’s a big win for Homer after yesterday’s big win.

We had the exciting opportunity to meet with coach Lee Doty at the fieldhouse, and he said he couldn’t be more proud of the team.

“You know, our kids played their hearts out last night, and I’m just glad to be home in Sterlington today, you know, glad to get home.” Says head football coach at Sterlington High School, Lee Doty.

“But it’s awesome for our town, and our community, our school, and our football players.

The emotions after the game were incredible, so congrats to our kids.” He says.

“My message to them is, you won the State Championship, that’s great, but don’t let this be your biggest accomplishment in life, you know..go on.” Says Doty.

Coach Doty says they will take a little break for now, and soon they will get back to work and get ready for the next season.