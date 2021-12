MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Saturday December 11, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the OPSO Annex on the 400 block of St. John Street regarding a trespassing complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that 50-year-old Sharon Whatley of Eros had reportedly been told by the Monroe Police Department to leave the parking lot and not return.