Sterlington man killed in crash near Delhi

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (9/10/2019) — Louisiana State Police say a Sterlington man is dead following a fiery crash in Richland Parish.
LSP investigators say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 westbound, just west of Delhi.
They say a Ram pickup rear-ended a Ford Explorer driven by 51-year-old Patrick Guin of Sterlington. Police say after the impact, the Ford went off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames.
Guin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Below is the full press release from Louisiana State Police:
Last night, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash just west of Delhi in Richland Parish. This crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Patrick Guin of Sterlington.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 73-year-old Charles Green of Delhi was driving a 2018 Ram pickup west on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Guin, struck the rear of the Ram causing it to travel into the median where it began to rollover. After impact with the Ram, the Explorer traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a large tree and became engulfed in flames.
Guin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office. Green, who was restrained, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2019, Troop F has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths.