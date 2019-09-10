Sterlington man killed in crash near Delhi

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (9/10/2019) — Louisiana State Police say a Sterlington man is dead following a fiery crash in Richland Parish.

LSP investigators say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 westbound, just west of Delhi.

They say a Ram pickup rear-ended a Ford Explorer driven by 51-year-old Patrick Guin of Sterlington. Police say after the impact, the Ford went off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames.

Guin was pronounced dead at the scene.

