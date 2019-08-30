Sterlington commemorates Sergeant Elahi by naming section of Highway after him

STERLINGTON, LA (08/29/19)–Three years ago a Sterlington Sergeant Officer was killed in the line of duty. His death left a sense of sadness in the community. However, this local hero was honored today in a dedication ceremony. Family and community gathered in memory of Sergeant David Elahi.



His death and legacy will always be remembered as a highway sign was named after him. A bitter sweet moment…a time to reflect back on Sergeant Elahi’s life and a way the community will always remember him.



“He’s the kind of guy that everybody loved, he didn’t have an enemy that I could think of. The guys really enjoyed working with him and he is sorrily missed,” said Barry Bonner, Chief of Sterlinton Police Department



July 7th, 2016 was the day Sterlington lost a hero. Sergeant Elahi and two other officers were conducting a traffic stop on US Highway 165. A drunk driver crossed over the fog line and struck all three deputies.



“We need more like him in law enforcement and all of law enforcement suffers because of that loss,” said Bonner.



When first responders arrived, Elahi was already dead. Since then, life has been a little hard for his loved ones.



“It was very good of him to save people, I miss him very much. He was the best dad in the world,” said Alba Elahi, Daughter of Sergeant Elahi.



Mayor Caesar Velasquez says this dedication ceremony might help give the community closure.



“He will always be in my heart, everybody’s heart, even the officers heart that were his friends,” said Alba Elahi.



A sign in his honor will be going up next week on highway 165. The portion named after Elahi will run from Sonny Panzico’s to Key Stone Road.



“Alot of people were involved in this thing to make it happen, I couldn’t be more happy,” said Bonner.



In addition a way to honor him forever



“The the best way to honor David is that anytime you see a law enforcement officer say “thank you, thank you for what you’re doing,” said Mike Walsworth, Louisiana State Senator.



Sergeant Elahi left behind his mom, a fiancee, and two kids. Sterlington has taken the family in. A deputy friend even walked his daughter into school for the first day.