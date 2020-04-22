Step-father seeking donations after losing 8-year-old to Covid-19

WEST MONROE, La. (04/21/2020) — No parent is prepared for the loss of a child. For Daniel Guillot, it’s become his new normal after COVID-19 took his 8-year-old stepdaughter Infinity.

“You can probably imagine what I was thinking.” Daniel Guillot, Infinity’s Step-father

Infinity, her mother Ashley, and her half-brother Daniel Jr. all fell victim to COVID-19. The three were living in Lafayette and being treated at Lafayette General. Daniel Jr. recovered, Infinity and her mother did not.

Courtesy: Daniel Guillot

Ashley is still in the hospital battling the disease, Gu illot says she’s unable to comprehend the loss of her daughter.

“It’s not really much you can tell somebody. The three things you can probably tell them is: everything is okay, give it to God, or it’s God’s plan, but do you really want to hear that when you lost a child,” Guillot said.

Unfortunately, tragedy isn’t new for Guillot, at four-year’s-old, his mother was killed.

“My mama died because of domestic abuse. What I learned from my life beyond that is that somebody got to be strong.”

It’s that same strength he’s relying on to keep going. That begins with laying Infinity to rest, something that’s been made more difficult thanks to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing measures.

So he’s asking for help and for people to realize just how dangerous this disease is, “People ain’t taking this seriously, I just lost a child who I used to change her pampers,” Guillot said.

Now his life is changed forever as he prepares to live in a world without Infinity.

To help Guillot make funeral arrangements for Infinity, click here.