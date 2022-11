GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Stay Well HBCU Tour will be at Grambling State University, on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 1 PM to 4 PM. The event will take place at the Favrot Student Union.

There will be tailgate games, prizes, T-shirts, and more. Team members from the Region 8 Northeast Office of Public Health will have free Covid- 19 vaccines on site.