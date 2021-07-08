State Senator Jay Morris Optimistic of Concealed Carry Veto Overturn

This bill that Republican Senator Jay Morris has proposed wants to clear citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

KTVE/KARD got the chance to speak with Senator Morris today and he feels very strongly about keeping this bill alive saying that with this bill being pushed so far through the legislative process, it would make no sense to not try and have the bill passed.

Senator Morris did have some strong words about the opposition of some police’s forces to his bill saying “Law enforcement is not united against this bill; I would say that at the outset. I think the arguments that they make are pretty irrelevant and pretty weak.”

However not all police officers are fully on board with Morris’s proposal, Lafourche Parish sheriff Craig Webre feels that not being able to see the weapon adds to the danger.

“It puts people on notice that a firearm is present, and it allows them to be better prepared.” Webre said.

Morris is very optimistic that a veto session will be voted on a week from today. If that were to be approved, the veto session would begin July 20th and could stretch as long as four days.

When it comes to the bills themselves, Morris is unsure whether or not they will override the governor’s veto but does tell KTVE/KARD that he believes the votes will be very close.