State Police: Unrestrained 87-year-old driver killed in Lincoln Parish crash

DUBACH, La. – (7/21/19) At approximately 1:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatal crash on US Hwy 167 just south of Dubach.

This crash took the life of 87-year-old Charles May of Dubach.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as May was traveling south on US Hwy 167 in a 2006 Buick Lucerne. For reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, down a ditch embankment, and rolled over several times. May, who was unrestrained, was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths.

