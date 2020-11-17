UPDATE: State Police have found the Washington Parish 14-year-old who was missing

UPDATE: WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they have found Grace Talley and she is safe.
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (KLFY)(November 17, 2020 3:33 pm) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II endangered/missing child advisory for a 14-year-old girl last seen near her residence in the Pleasant Hill area of Bogalusa.
Grace Talley, 14, is a Hispanic female with long dark brown hair, standing 5’3″ and weighing approximately 170 lbs. She was wearing a grey Columbia jacket when she disappeared. She was last seen Nov. 16.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gracie Talley should immediately contact the Bogalusa Police Department at (985) 732-3611.
