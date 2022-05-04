WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With Hurricane Season just around the corner, it’s time to think about how to prepare for potential damaging winds. During a press conference held earlier today, Governor John Edwards mentioned the importance of having a game plan for the upcoming Hurricane Season.

“Preparation is the key. We obviously can’t control what the weather does.” Says Edwards.

Every year the state reviews the storm preparations, practices and run exercises to ensure that those plans are solid.

“What I’m encouraging people is don’t leave it up to the state because quite frankly we can’t go out and make sure that you have your supplies on hand.” Says Edwards.

So what should you do in the event of a national disaster? This is how the National Hurricane Center wants you to get ready.

1 – Determine your risk. Know the threat and evaluate if you are propense to flooding and heavy rains.

2- Develop an evacuation plan. Do you know if you live in an evacuation zone?

3 – Assemble disaster supplies

4- Get an insurance check up

5- Strengthen your home. If your home has weakened from the last few couple of seasons. Officials say now it’s a good time to go over and make sure everything is in place as best as possible.

6- Help your neighbor

7- Complete a written plan. Put everything in writing and make a plan of where you would go

In addition to these main points of preparation, make sure to take care of your medical needs and your pets.

For more information for the upcoming Hurricane Season, you can visit ready.gov/make-a-plan.

Official start for Hurricane Season is on June 1.