Winn Parish woman killed when SUV hits a tree Saturday morning

GRANT PARISH, La. (10/12/2019) — One woman is dead and a man is injured following a crash in Grant Parish Saturday morning.
Louisiana State Police say Marcus Goff, 34, of DeQuincy, LA was driving a GMC SUV northbound on Hwy 167, just south of LA Hwy 472. Police say he lost control, left the road, and the SUV hit a tree.
Goff’s passenger, 34-year-old Maygon M. Edmonds of Joyce, LA, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say both Edmonds and Goff were not wearing seat belts.
Police say Goff was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending.
Troop E Troopers have investigated 36 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 40 fatalities.