Who qualifies for Louisiana hazard pay?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Essential workers in almost every field could have a $250 check in their future.

The Louisiana legislature passed a hazard pay act with $50M available for $200K Louisiana citizens to collect. The bill still awaits the governor’s signature for final approval.

District 22 State Senator Fred Mills told News 10, “I think everybody wanted to find a way to get some of this CARES ACT federal money to essential workers, and everyone realizes that these kept our economy going, so it’s a small way to repay these folks that did a lot of hazardous work.”

If you’ve done essential work during the period of March 22 until May 14, make less than $50K a year, and you’ve worked at least 200 hours, you would qualify for a hazardous pay rebate of $250.

Kaemon Bush works as a cashier at the Corner Pantry in Lafayette. She agrees her job as a cashier can be hazardous.

“We put ourselves at risk with being maybe exposed with working, and having people coming in and out, and being so close to people,” Bush explained.

She said the money could go a long way since her father lost his job during the pandemic, and she’s caring for a baby of her own, but the supply is limited. 200K people will be able to apply through the Department of Revenue until the $50M dry up.

“First come, first served, so I would start looking on that website, and the department should start putting out information soon on that,” encouraged Senator Mills.

Applications are anticipated to launch July 15 and close October 31 on the Lousiana Dept. of Revenue’s website, but more money could be approved down the line.

The chance of another wave of hazard pay is something Bush is hopeful for because it doesn’t include her, having started work May 16 just past the deadline.

“Some of my family lost a job, so it would be good for me,” admitted Bush. “I feel like it’s going to help a lot of people.”

The federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency provided an extensive list of what an essential critical infrastructure worker is online.