White House hosts Louisiana Stakeholders for Opportunity Zones briefing

WASHINGTON (WVLA) – (1/25/20) Mayors, parish presidents and representatives from economic development organizations statewide visited the White House Thursday to discuss how Opportunity Zones can benefit Louisianians.

The White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council host a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photos by Randy Florendo)

Opportunity Zones are used as an economic development tool, and areas deemed Opportunity Zones are economically-distressed areas that may qualify for preferential tax treatment. Such zones allow investors to receive tax benefits, according to the IRS.

These zones were established after President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017, which will offer capital gains tax relief to investors, White House Director of Regional Communications Weston Y. Loyd wrote.

