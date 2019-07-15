Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks

A man tries to bike through the flooding from the rains of storm Barry on LA Hwy 675 in New Iberia, La., Sunday, July 14, 2019. Tropical Depression Barry dumped rain as it slowly swept inland through Gulf Coast states Sunday. (Henrietta Wildsmith/The Shreveport Times via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — (7/15/19) Even though Tropical Depression Barry did not unleash catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, many across the Gulf Coast were urged to take heed of tornado and flash-flood warnings Monday as the storm moved north.

Barry was downgraded from a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon but continued to pose a threat. Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash-flood watches, as were parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to be cautious as they ventured outside after a weekend in which many had sheltered indoors.

He says he was “extremely grateful” that the storm had not caused the disastrous floods that had earlier been forecast.

According to poweroutage.us, about 60,000 customers in Louisiana and 3,300 customers in Mississippi were without power Sunday night.

