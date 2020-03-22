Recorded Live: Gov. Edwards is holding a COVID-19 Media Briefing

Coronavirus Information

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, there were 837 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 20 deaths.

The Governor is holding this press conference to explain the on-going battle the state is having with COVID-19.

