Walmart reaches hiring goal of 250,000 veterans, hires more than 6,000 vets in Louisiana

(BRPROUD) – Walmart recently announced the company has hired over 6,000 veterans in Louisiana.

This was part of a greater goal by Walmart to hire more than 265,000 veteran associates.

Ken Nettles, fresh coach manager at the Walmart Supercenter in Pineville, La., is one veteran hired by Walmart since the company introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) in 2013.

“When I retired after 20 years of military service, I was looking for a place to hang my hat. A career at Walmart felt like the obvious next step given my military background in supply and logistics,” said Nettles. “I appreciate how Walmart and the military share similar business philosophies. Both organizations are team oriented, progress driven and strongly believe in continuing education. Most importantly, I love getting to know our customers and enjoy the people I work with every day. That’s what really matters.”

Launched on Memorial Day in 2013, the goal of VWHC was to hire 100,000 veterans by December 31, 2018.

From there, the goal was expanded to 250,000 veterans by the end of this year.

“We’re proud of our ability to present opportunities to the talented service members who’ve honorably served our country,” said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs. “This is such an important time for us. Our company is committed to building relationships across this community to advance and improve both economic opportunity and overall well-being. As we look ahead, we will find new ways to help veterans and military spouses find meaningful futures through employment, entrepreneurship, learning, and health and wellness initiatives.”