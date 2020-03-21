Virus cases top 500 in Louisiana, new testing sites open

A view of the nearly deserted scene on Bourbon Street, which is normally bustling with tourists and revelers, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell have ordered all restaurants and bars to close except for takeout, and asked residents to remain home and maintain social distancing from others when outside, due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New coronavirus testing centers opened in New Orleans but ran out of the day’s supply of tests within hours.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says these centers initially are open only to health care workers and first responders.

They will reopen Saturday. State figures show more than 500 people in Louisiana tested positive for the virus, mostly un the New Orleans area.

Cantrell also bolstered an earlier directive designed to keep people from congregating, issuing a mandate that people leave home only for “critical needs.”

Fourteen Louisiana residents have died, including the first fatality from the virus outside of southeastern Louisiana.

