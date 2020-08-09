USDA to buy $30M in shrimp to aid Gulf seafood industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Gulf of Mexico seafood industry is getting help from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will buy $30 million worth of shrimp from Gulf Coast fishermen in an effort to stabilize the industry.

News outlets report the announcement comes after Louisiana officials called for federal assistance over fears that the price of seafood could collapse due to an excess in product amid the pandemic.

Mississippi officials asked the agriculture department to buy shrimp and distribute it to needy people during the coronavirus pandemic.

