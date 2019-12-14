Unrestrained Opelousas Woman Killed in Crash

Avoyelles Parish, La. (Press Release) – (12/14/19) Yesterday afternoon (12/13), a single vehicle crash killed a woman from Opelousas, LA, who was not wearing a seat belt. Two additional occupants, who were wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:05 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 105, south of Simmesport. The crash involved a 2005 Ford pickup, driven by 53-year-old Robert A. Dupre of Opelousas. The Ford was northbound on LA Hwy 105 when Dupre lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, he overcorrected his vehicle and exited the left side, before impacting a culvert and overturning.

A passenger in Dupre’s vehicle, identified as 76-year-old Marie E. Bernard, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Dupre was charged with careless operation. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 43 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 47 fatalities.

