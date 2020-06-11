Unemployment claims still high as Louisiana reopens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Louisiana businesses are cautiously reopening amid coronavirus concerns, large numbers of people are seeking unemployment benefits in the state.

The state labor department says first-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 21,879 last week.

“Continued claims” for people who had filed in previous weeks totaled more than 305,000.

That’s down from a peak of more than 320,000 in mid-May.

It’s still well above the figure for the comparable week a year ago, when there were fewer than 16,000 continued claims.

Louisiana’s COVID-19 death toll hit 2,874 Thursday. Total confirmed cases number 44,472.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 553 but remain well below an April peak.

