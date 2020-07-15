Unemployed Louisiana workers to hold virtual town hall with elected officials to discuss new challenges in COVID-19 era

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Unemployed Louisiana workers will hold a virtual town hall with elected officials to discuss the challenges families experiencing job loss are facing, the impact emergency federal unemployment benefits have on the economy and the need for congressional action.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom.

In addition to Louisianians who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Ted James (D-Baton Rouge) and representatives of Congressman Cedric Richmond (D-La2), U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La) and Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La3) will attend the virtual meeting, according to Step Up Louisiana spokesman Ben Zucker.

Unemployed workers attending the town hall will speak about their experiences accessing the unemployment system. Others who were excluded from, denied or are waiting for unemployment benefits will share their experiences surviving without an income. Workers relying on weekly $600 unemployment payments will express how the additional money has impacted their lives and how their lives may change if they stop receiving the payments, Zucker wrote.

Click here to register for the town hall on Zoom.

Step Up Louisiana, the Louisiana Budget Project, Workplace Justice Project, the Power Coalition and UNITE HERE Local 23 are sponsoring the town hall event.

