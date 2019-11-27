U.S. Department of Transportation announces $11.5 million in grants to revitalize Louisiana’s bus infrastructure

Louisiana, U.S.A. (11/27/19)— On November 25, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced $11.5 million will be awarded to the state of Louisiana to improve safety and reliability of bus systems.

This money is part of a $423 million grant awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to improve America’s bus systems, nationwide.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will receive $7.2 million to purchase biodiesel buses to replace buses the RTA bought after Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans’ bus fleet in 2005.

These buses have reached the end of their use and new units will allow the RTA to enhance safety, improve service, and reduce vehicle break downs.

Jefferson Transit will receive $4.3 million to build a new operations center to replace the current aging, makeshift facility.

The new center will be double the size of the current one in order to accommodate dispatch, critical safety, and training functions while providing passengers seeking to purchase passes and fare cards with a modern facility, complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the 2019 fiscal year, the FTA have made more than $12 billion available to support public transportation.

