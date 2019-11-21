U.S. Attorney David Joseph picked to fill federal judge opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (11/21/19) President Donald Trump has nominated U.S. Attorney David Joseph to fill an opening as a federal judge.

Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy says Joseph has been nominated to be an Alexandria-based judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

“David is smart and incredibly experienced. He is an ideal candidate for the U.S. District Court,” said Sen. Kennedy. “I look forward to working with him during the confirmation process.”

“David Joseph’s extensive experience and knowledge of the law make him a perfect nominee for the bench,” said Sen. Cassidy. “I look forward to his confirmation.”

Joseph has been United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana since March 2018. The Western District of Louisiana includes Shreveport and Monroe.

