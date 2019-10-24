Two sentenced for counterfeiting bills in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (10/24/19) A Florida man and Texas woman have each been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release for making and using counterfeit $100 bills in the Shreveport area earlier this spring.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Edward Christopher Deyoung of Crestview, Florida and 39-year-old Antonia Esperanza Hernandez of Amarillo, Texas were sentenced in federal court Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.

The Department of Justice says the two were arrested in March of 2019 by Shreveport police following an investigation into a counterfeiting operation in the Shreveport/Bossier area after officers identified two individuals who were using counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases at a Shreveport gas station. They told police that they got the counterfeit cash from a man and a woman staying at a hotel in Shreveport.

Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on March 12 at the hotel room where Deyoung and Hernandez were staying and found $4,000 in counterfeit bills, a fake identification with Deyoung’s picture, laptops, cellphones, paper cutters, a computer printer, and other items used to make counterfeit currency. Officers also recovered $600 from local merchants in connection with Deyoung’s and Hernandez’s counterfeiting operation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Deyoung and Hernandez admitted to manufacturing the counterfeit bills during their guilty plea hearing on July 2.

