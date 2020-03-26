Two Louisiana employees test positive for COVID-19 at Foster Farms

(Press Release) – “Foster Farms joins the nation as we respond to the challenge of COVID-19. We are committed to ensuring the continued health and wellbeing of our employees, consumers, suppliers and communities while recognizing our responsibility to help restore the nation’s food supply.

Foster Farms has learned that two employees at its Farmerville, Louisiana poultry facility have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Foster Farms was informed of the positive cases today. Out of respect for employee privacy, the company cannot provide any further details. We extend our hopes and support for the full recovery of our employees. Presently no other Foster Farms employees have tested positive at Farmerville or any other company facilities.

As a precaution, Foster Farms has taken immediate steps to protect plant employees. Following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, coworkers designated within close proximity to the diagnosed employees have been contacted, advised to self-quarantine and to seek medical attention if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. Enhanced sanitation and cleaning are underway, augmenting daily sanitation that is performed under USDA supervision. Foster Farms will ensure that the diagnosed and quarantined employees are compensated for their time away from work.

It is important to note that the CDC has seen no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through food. Foster Farms’ standard operating practices include the complete sanitation of our plants for USDA review and approval each day. Our Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) emphasize rigorous personal hygiene and both the frequency and monitoring of handwashing have been increased since March 3.

Foster Farms continues to follow the guidance of CDC in consultation with local and state health authorities and our Food Safety Advisory Board. For additional information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/.

