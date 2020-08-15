Two juveniles injured in underage DWI in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old driver admitted to being intoxicated on alcohol and prescription pills after he caused a one-vehicle crash in DeQuincy that left two injured.

Dylan M. LeJeune, 18, of DeQuincy, told Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies that he’d had several alcoholic drinks and had taken prescription pills that were not his before driving. His truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on La. 66 in DeQuincy when it left the roadway, striking several trees.

Two juveniles were injured. One was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries.

LeJeune was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with underage DWI, careless operation, first-degree vehicular negligent injury and vehiclular negligent injury. He was released on a $5,500 bond. The crash remains under investigation.