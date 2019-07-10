Two dozen Louisiana airports to receive part of $477 million infrastructure grants

(WVLA) – (7/10/19) 24 Louisiana airports are on the list to receive part of $477 million in infrastructure grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Tuesday announced the grants to 264 airports in 44 states, the Pacific Islands, and the District of Columbia. This is the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

The money will be used for a variety of improvement ranging from expanding the tarmac at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International to reconstructing a taxiway at Chennault International in Lake Charles.

“Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increase the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAA’s most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chao’s leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

