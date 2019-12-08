Trump food stamp changes impact on Louisiana unclear

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WVLA) – (12/7/19) Louisiana officials don’t yet know how many of the state’s food stamp recipients could be at risk of losing benefits because of a new Trump administration rule that will tighten the program’s work requirements.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says about 49,000 of the 810,000 people in Louisiana who rely on the federal food stamp program meet the definition of work-eligible adults as outlined in the federal rule change that takes effect in April.

Agency officials say they still are examining the new USDA rules to determine their impact.

