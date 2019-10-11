Trump calls for votes against Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (10/11/19) President Donald Trump is tweeting about his trip to Louisiana.

The president is calling on Republicans to vote Saturday against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. He’s trying to keep Edwards from reaching 50% voter support and avoiding a November runoff election.

Trump says Louisiana’s GOP voters should pick “either of our two great Republican Candidates.” He didn’t mention GOP contenders U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone by name.

I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates and force a run off with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), & is suspect on your 2nd Amendment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

Edwards responded, saying Louisiana voters know his record on the 2nd Amendment.

All due respect, Mr. President, but the people of LA know my record of protecting the 2nd Amendment. I’ve had it my entire life.



And in LA, Republicans & Democrats worked together to fix the disaster Bobby Jindal left us.



Look forward to working w/ you in my 2nd term. #lagov https://t.co/f7SFtIYKqz — John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelforLA) October 11, 2019

The president is traveling Friday to the southwestern city of Lake Charles for an anti-Edwards rally. In his tweet, he slammed the governor for supporting taxes, without mentioning Republican legislative support for those taxes.

Trump also called Edwards “suspect” on the Second Amendment, even though the governor’s pro-gun positions match the stances of Trump, Abraham and Rispone.

