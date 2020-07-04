Truck driver’s camera captures pilot’s safe landing on road in South Louisiana

LAROSE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pilot experiencing engine trouble made a safe emergency landing on a state highway.

News Outlets reported that longtime pilot Howie Guidry was about an hour into his Thursday morning flight — and 2,000 feet in the air — when his plane experienced engine trouble.

He couldn’t make it back to an airport.

So he relied on the advice of his training instructor to land on the biggest highway he could find.

Guidry said that when he was learning to fly his instructor told him to fly the plane until he reached the ground and never give up.

