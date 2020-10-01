Trooper Charged in Officer-Involved Shooting

Baton Rouge, LA – Officials with the Louisiana State Police say an investigation from an early morning traffic stop on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, involving Trooper Kasha Domingue was concluded, resulting in the Trooper being indicted for Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Illegal Use/Discharge of a Weapon.

The investigation was into an on-duty shooting incident during the course of a traffic stop in Baton Rouge where investigators say Trooper Kasha Domingue allegedly discharged her weapon.

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations say the findings were provided to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office who have since indicted Dominge.

Earlier today, October 1, 2020, an East Baton Rouge Grand Jury delivered a decision to indict Domingue on the charges of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Illegal Use/Discharge of a Weapon.

State Police say Trooper Domingue has been placed on paid leave pending the administrative investigation.

According to authorities, Domingue has been employed with LSP since August of 2015 and was restricted to administrative duties at Troop A since the shooting incident.

Louisiana State Police began an immediate investigation into the incident and has cooperated fully with the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office. I remain confident in our investigative process. Through the judicial system, I expect a fair and just outcome to this incident. Colonel Kevin Reeves, Louisiana State Police Superintendent

Upon issuance of the Grand Jury warrant, Domingue will be arrested by State Police Detectives and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

No further information is available at this time pending the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings.

This is an ongoing story that we will update as we receive new information.