Tight governor’s race is testing Trump’s coattails

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Monroe, La., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — (11/13/19) In conservative Louisiana, voters bucked expectations and elected a Democratic governor four years ago. This year’s election is testing if they’re willing to do it again or if President Donald Trump can flip the seat.

The governor’s mansion in the deep red state should be an easy capture for the GOP in Saturday’s runoff. But the contest between Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone is a tossup.

Louisiana is the last of three Southern governor’s races this year, all targets of intense interest from Republicans and Trump. Republicans kept the seat in Mississippi, but they appear to have lost Kentucky’s governorship.

Now, Trump has thrown his attention to helping Rispone.

Edwards supporters say the president is helping them, too, drawing anti-Trump, Democratic voters to the polls.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.