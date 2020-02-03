Three convicted in 2013 fatal boating incident in Louisiana

VENICE, La. (AP) – (2/2/20) Three people have been found guilty for their roles in a fatal boating incident that happened in Louisiana in 2013.

The agency began investigating after two vessels collided June 10, 2013, in Flat Boat Pass near Venice.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a state judge sentenced 51-year-old Larissa Demoll, of Boothville, on charges including negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving.

She was sentenced to three two-year jail terms and three three-year terms, but all will run at the same time.

Two men received suspended sentences and fines.

The crash killed a man and injured his two passengers.

