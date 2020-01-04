The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is hyped for the Wild-Card Game

LOUISIANA (WVLA) – (1/4/20) The Saints and Vikings are battling at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, January 5.
The Saints are getting everyone ready for the game with this unique take on
‘Choppa Style.’
The Saints come into this game as the #3 seed in the NFC and if NO wins, the Packers await in the Divisional round.
