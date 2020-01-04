The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra is hyped for the Wild-Card Game

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown pass during the third quarter during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

LOUISIANA (WVLA) – (1/4/20) The Saints and Vikings are battling at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, January 5.

The Saints are getting everyone ready for the game with this unique take on

‘Choppa Style.’

The Saints come into this game as the #3 seed in the NFC and if NO wins, the Packers await in the Divisional round.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories